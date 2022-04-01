Treat exams as 'festivals': PM Modi to students at 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked students to stay away from an environment of panic during exams as he addressed the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event in Delhi. Speaking on examination stress, the Prime Minister asked students to not "copy from their friends" and write exams with confidence. "That way you will be able to give your exam in a festival mood," he also said.

"April is a month full of festivals, but between celebrating these festivals, we have to focus on exams," he said, adding, "So why shouldn't we celebrate exams as festivals?"

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where PM Modi interacts with students who will be appearing for the forthcoming board exams. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. This year, it is being held in Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.

Addressing concerns related to parents forcing their dreams on their children, PM Modi also said, "Students should not feel they are under pressure from teachers and parents to score good marks." "Parents should not inject their dreams into their children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely," he added.

Speaking further to motivate students, the Prime Minister said, "Exams are a stepping stone in our life." "There is no one sitting here who will appear for exams for the first time. We have become exam proof by repeatedly sitting for exams after equal intervals of time," he also said.

