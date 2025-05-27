Tree falls, landslides and wall collapses | Heavy rain in Mumbai causes widespread damage

Wall collapses, tree falls, and a minor landslide followed heavy rains in the city on Monday. At 9.51am, a wall and a second-floor staircase of the Haji Kasam chawl building on Pitambar Lane, Mahim, collapsed. The building was old and in dire need of repair, cessed under MHADA, said locals. The fire brigade rescued two senior citizens trapped on the second floor. Fire brigade personnel clear a tree that fell on a road in Patel Hindamata area amid heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, Monday, May 26, 2025. (PTI)

At around 2pm, the hilly structure touching the back of Ruby Hills, another MHADA-cessed building on Ridge Road, , broke out. As the rocks spilt out on the road, the residents of the ground-plus-two-storeyed building safely evacuated. “The residents and shopkeepers are safe,” said Sanjay Shirke, a shop owner who also owns a room in the building.

“Three residents have been sent to a transit camp in the area, while the rest are shops. Weak foundations of the building and some illegal practices by the owner have made it weak.”

Residents of Malabar Hill suspected high-rise constructions and tree felling weakened the hill and caused the landslide.

There were nine complaints of house and wall collapses reported, seven of which were from the island city. No casualties were recorded. Of the 45 calls of falling trees and branches received by the civic body, 34 were from the island city.

A 24-year-old man, Sairaj Pawar, was injured after a tree branch at St Xavier’s College fell. He was admitted to St Geoge’s Hospital, where his condition was stable. As many as 25 short circuits were recorded.