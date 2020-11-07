Tribal burnt alive for not returning Rs 5,000 taken during lockdown: Police

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:03 IST

A 32-year-old tribal man was allegedly burnt alive for not returning Rs 5,000, which he borrowed from an accused during lockdown in Guna district, 214 km north of Bhopal, on Friday late night, said police.

The victim, Vijay Sahariya, a resident of Ukawad Khurd village of the district, was rushed to a district hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police arrested the accused Radheshyam Lodha, a resident of Ukawad Khurd village, under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and under relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday late night, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Guna.

The SP said, “The farm labourer Vijay Sahariya had borrowed Rs 5,000 from a farmer Radheshyam Lodha, who used to give money to people on interest, in May this year as the former was facing a tough time due to lockdown. Sahariya started working at Lodha’s agricultural land and when he asked for his payment Lodha refused to give and demanded his money back. Sahariya was requesting him to give his payment after deducting Rs 5,000 but Lodha was unmoved.”

“On Friday night, they again had a discussion over this matter and after a heated argument, Lodha beat Sahariya up. Lodha brought a can of kerosene oil from his house and poured the oil on Sahariya’s body. Lodha set Sahariya on fire. When Sahariya cried for help, the villagers rushed to the spot and tried to douse the fire,” said the officer.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, he added.

In his statement to the police at the hospital, Sahariya accused Lodha. When police arrested Lodha, he confessed his crime, said TS Baghel, additional superintendent of police, Guna.

Guna collector Kumar Purshottam provided a financial aid of Rs 20,000 to perform last rites to the family. “The victim’s family will also be provided a financial aid of Rs 8.50 lakh under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said the collector.