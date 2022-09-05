Tribal girl raped, killed: Incidents happen everywhere, says Jharkhand CM Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday reacted to the alleged rape of a minor tribal girl, who was recently found hanging from a tree in Dumka, saying “incidents happen everywhere”.

“Incidents keep happening. They happen everywhere. An incident doesn’t come announced. How should this case be looked at? We have shared our thought with you,” the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader told reporters in Hindi.

The girl’s body was found hanging from a tree near Shri Amra village, under Vishwavidyalaya outpost area, in Dumka on Friday. One person was arrested on Saturday. Police said the victim was a daily wager and that is how she came in contact with the accused.

General secretary of National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Annie Raja, criticised Soren for his remarks and questioned why he continued to be in his post.

“This type of atrocity has happened before in Jharkhand. But why is he (Soren) sitting on the chief minister’s post? I highly condemn his remarks on this incident,” Raja told news agency ANI. “There are enough laws in our country to prevent such incidents, and as chief minister, he should make sure the state’s laws are implemented in letter and spirit,” Raja added.