Seeking revenge for losing his job with the Railways 32 years back, a tribal man from Bihar’s Munger, Deepak Murmu, 55, had shot arrows at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regional office security personnel on Nawal Kishore road on Friday, Lucknow police officials confirmed on Saturday. The accused used to work in the Railways till 1993 and had helped the CBI officials catch a corrupt colleague.(Screengrab from video posted on X by @deep90writer)

Hazratganj assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Vikas Jaiswal, said Murmu revealed during questioning that he used to work in the Railways till 1993 and had helped the CBI officials catch a corrupt colleague, Sitaram Gupta, accepting a bribe of around ₹200.

“The accused alleged that Gupta framed him in the case by mentioning his name for connivance in the corruption, following which the CBI made him an accused after which he was terminated from the job. Murmu stated the incident destroyed his life and family, and he had been living in misery since,” confirmed the ACP.

“I filed the complaint, I helped the CBI lay a trap, but they made me the accused in the same case. Since then, I’ve been looking for the CBI officials responsible for my job termination. When someone told me I could find them in Lucknow, I came here,” the accused said while answering the police officials.

“He targeted the security personnel when he was denied entry into the CBI office carrying a bow and arrow,” they added.

As Hindustan Times reported, On Friday, assistant sub-inspector Virendra Singh was attacked outside the CBI office with an arrow while he was guarding the office entrance gate. The cop was severely injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at Syama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital on Park Road, where doctors declared the injured officer out of danger.

The FIR under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita sections 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 109 (1) (attempt to murder) has been registered at the Hazratganj police station in the matter and the accused has been taken into police custody for interrogation.