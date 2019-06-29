Tribal man held for allowing cousin to rape his wife

A tribal man was arrested in Odisha’s Keonjhar district for allegedly allowing his cousin brother to rape his wife and recording the act on mobile phone. The cousin brother was also arrested.

“The victim was the second wife of the accused. Last night the cousin brother of the accused came to their home drunk and sexually assaulted her. The incident was abetted by the woman’s husband, who was drunk, too,” said sub-divisional police officer of Anandapur, Bidyut Panda.

After the victim raised a hue and cry, neighbours informed police. The cops sent her to Anandpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for examination.

Police said the woman alleged that her husband recorded the assault in his mobile phone. Police, however, are verifying the claim.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 22:43 IST