Tribal youth must help to eradicate Left Wing Extremism: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday interacted with 200 tribal youngsters and urged them to play an active role in fighting Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country. Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah interacts with tribal youth under the Tribal Youth Exchange Program (TYEP), in Delhi on Wednesday. (PIB)

Shah held interactions with the youngsters during a Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in the national capital.

“The tribal youth should play an important role in eradicating the idea of Left Wing Extremism from the country. It is the responsibility of the tribal youth to neither tread on the wrong path nor allow others to do so,” he said.

“The tribal youth should tell everyone back home that today, the country is progressing in every field and there are ample opportunities for the tribals in every field. Birthplace is not important, but the work a person has done in life is important. Wealth, knowledge and respect can only be achieved through hard work,” he added.

LWE and their ideology are against the country’s development, Shah said. “Those who do not want mobile towers, roads and other essential facilities in LWE-affected areas, are creating hurdles in the way of a bright future of the youth. Violence cannot provide jobs. It is necessary to join the mainstream of society for development and creation of basic infrastructure,” he said.

During his interaction with the youngsters, the Union minister also said that it is a matter of pride that a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, is the President of the country.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to build 10 tribal museums across the country at a cost of ₹200, in memory of the tribal freedom fighters during the country’s freedom struggle.

According to a statement released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the home ministry has been running the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme for the last 15 years, through the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) under the ministry of youth affairs and sports. Under this programme, young men and women of the tribal community from interior areas most affected by LWE are taken on a tour to major cities and metros across the country.

So far, 25,880 youngsters from the tribal community have participated in the programme from 2006-07 to 2022-23.

This year, 5,000 young men and women are participating in the programme, according to the PIB statement. They will be taken on a tour to major cities and metros across the country in 25 groups of 200 youngsters each, it said.

The statement also said that three groups are visiting the national capital this year. The first group is visiting Delhi from October 15 to 21 and includes 140 participants from Bijapur, Sukma, Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon of Chhattisgarh and 60 participants from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.