News / India News / Tribal youth must help to eradicate Left Wing Extremism: Shah

Tribal youth must help to eradicate Left Wing Extremism: Shah

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2023 07:32 AM IST

Amit Shah on Wednesday interacted with 200 tribal youngsters and urged them to play an active role in fighting Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday interacted with 200 tribal youngsters and urged them to play an active role in fighting Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah interacts with tribal youth under the Tribal Youth Exchange Program (TYEP), in Delhi on Wednesday. (PIB)
Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah interacts with tribal youth under the Tribal Youth Exchange Program (TYEP), in Delhi on Wednesday. (PIB)

Shah held interactions with the youngsters during a Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in the national capital.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The tribal youth should play an important role in eradicating the idea of Left Wing Extremism from the country. It is the responsibility of the tribal youth to neither tread on the wrong path nor allow others to do so,” he said.

“The tribal youth should tell everyone back home that today, the country is progressing in every field and there are ample opportunities for the tribals in every field. Birthplace is not important, but the work a person has done in life is important. Wealth, knowledge and respect can only be achieved through hard work,” he added.

LWE and their ideology are against the country’s development, Shah said. “Those who do not want mobile towers, roads and other essential facilities in LWE-affected areas, are creating hurdles in the way of a bright future of the youth. Violence cannot provide jobs. It is necessary to join the mainstream of society for development and creation of basic infrastructure,” he said.

READ | Modi focuses on tribals, Congress on vote bank politics: Shah in Madhya Pradesh

During his interaction with the youngsters, the Union minister also said that it is a matter of pride that a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, is the President of the country.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to build 10 tribal museums across the country at a cost of 200, in memory of the tribal freedom fighters during the country’s freedom struggle.

According to a statement released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the home ministry has been running the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme for the last 15 years, through the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) under the ministry of youth affairs and sports. Under this programme, young men and women of the tribal community from interior areas most affected by LWE are taken on a tour to major cities and metros across the country.

So far, 25,880 youngsters from the tribal community have participated in the programme from 2006-07 to 2022-23.

READ | Tribals in focus as Shah kicks off BJP’s 2024 campaign in Jharkhand

This year, 5,000 young men and women are participating in the programme, according to the PIB statement. They will be taken on a tour to major cities and metros across the country in 25 groups of 200 youngsters each, it said.

The statement also said that three groups are visiting the national capital this year. The first group is visiting Delhi from October 15 to 21 and includes 140 participants from Bijapur, Sukma, Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon of Chhattisgarh and 60 participants from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out