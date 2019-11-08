Tribals trek 18-km to save woman bitten by snake in Chhattisgarh

india

In a bid to save the life of a woman suffering from snakebite, five tribals from a Maoist-affected village in Chhattisgarh trekked 18-km carrying her for about six hours.

The incident took place on Thursday in Chutkava village which is situated deep inside Bastar’s Bijapur district.

“No vehicle can reach our village since it is Maoist-affected and deep inside a jungle and the terrain is also very difficult. Hence, we decided to carry the woman on a cot,” said Joga Madvi, a resident of the village.

Madvi said that the woman, Kavasi Lakhmi, was bitten by the snake when she went to a jungle near the village.

“We first tried our local methods for the treatment of the woman, but we realised that she was not recovering. Subsequently, we decided to go to Basaguda block hospital,” said Madvi, adding it was a long way but they had no option.

“It took around 6 hours on foot but we are used to it because no one can reach our village on vehicle and ferrying is the only option if any human life is in danger,” said another villager, Rama Mandvi.

The woman was shivering, her eyes were half-closed and her breathing was fast when she was brought to the Basaguda block hospital. She was immediately shifted to Bijapur district hospital, said BR Pujari, chief medical and health officer ( CMHO), Bijapur talking to Hindustan Times.

“The patient was in serious condition when she reached Bijapur district hospital but now she is out of danger and recovering,” said the CMHO.