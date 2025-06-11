Tripura: 24-year-old electrician’s body found in ice-cream freezer; 6 arrested

Agartala: Six people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old electrician, whose body was recovered from an ice-cream freezer at a shop in Gandachhera in Tripura’s Dhalai district. Shariful Islam, who went missing on June 8, allegedly had an affair with Dibakar’s cousin, who Dibakar was also in love with (Getty/ Representative image)

The police identified the suspects as Dr. Dibakar Saha (28), his father Dipak (52), mother Debika (40), Nabanita Das (25), Joydeep Das (20), and Animesh Yadav (21).

Shariful Islam, an Agartala resident who used to work as an electrician in the Smart City Project, went missing on June 8. “A missing complaint was lodged at the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station on June 9,” a senior police officer said.

Shariful allegedly had an affair with Dibakar’s cousin, who Dibakar was also in love with, superintendent of police (SP) of West district Kiran Kumar said. “The reason behind it (murder) was a love triangle. Shariful had an affair with a girl. Dibakar, who is cousin of the girl, also fell in love with her. We found love message exchanged from both of their mobile phones. We arrested six persons in this case till now,” SP Kumar added.

According to the police investigation, Dr. Saha called Shariful over the phone to meet him at Joydeep’s South Indranagar house on June 8. “When he came to meet him, Dr. Saha allegedly strangulated him to death in presence of Joydeep, Nabanita and Animesh,” the officer said.

“Later, they tied the hands and packed his body in a suitcase and carried it to Gandacherra where Dibakar’s parents used to stay and stored the suitcase in a fridger of his father’s shop,” the officer added.