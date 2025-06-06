Tripura: Two arrested after mob kills driver who injured tea garden worker

Agartala: Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly being part of a mob that assaulted a car driver to death in Tripura’s Kailasahar following an accident in which his vehicle struck and injured a tea garden worker earlier this week, police said. The police have met with the tea estate management and tea-garden workers to resolve any kind of misunderstanding (Hindustan Times/ Representative photo)

On June 3, locals chased a vehicle driven by Pradip Das in Kailasahar, accusing him of trying to steal goats from the road. Two passengers were in the vehicle with him. As some villagers armed with sticks attempted to block the car’s path, Das tried to flee but struck and injured one of them before the vehicle crashed into a roadside concrete drain. he two passengers managed to escape and hide, but when Das tried to run from the agitated crowd, they caught him and allegedly beat him to death. Later, the mob set the vehicle on fire.

On Thursday, the police interrogated three tea garden workers. Based on the information collected, they arrested two suspects for their involvement in the mob attack. “We registered case against two and arrested them. The matter is under investigation,” a police officer from the Kailasahar police station said.