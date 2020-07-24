Tripura: 28-year-old, accused of raping neighbour, allegedly commits suicide

india

Agartala: A man (28), accused of raping his neighbour (65), allegedly died by suicide at a village in Tripura’s West District, police said on Friday.

The rape-survivor’s son-in-law had lodged a complaint at Lefunga police station on July 22. The deceased, the father of a two-month-old baby, was absconding since July 22 until the police found him dead near his house on Thursday.

According to the complainant, the accused had raped her neighbour late at night on July 21.

“The rape-accused was absconding since the incident. We discovered his body on Thursday. His post-mortem examination is done. The rape-survivor is undergoing treatment at a hospital, but her condition is critical,” said Kirtijoy Reang, officer-in-charge, Lefunga Police Station.

The deceased had allegedly raped a minor in the village three-four years ago, though no case was lodged against him at that time.

Two separate incidents of gang-rape were also recorded in the state’s Khowai district.

In one incident, two persons were held on the charge of gang-rape of a housewife.

In the second incident, a minor was gang-raped allegedly by five persons.

No arrest has been made in this case so far, the police said.