e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura: 28-year-old, accused of raping neighbour, allegedly commits suicide

Tripura: 28-year-old, accused of raping neighbour, allegedly commits suicide

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:46 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustantimes
         

Agartala: A man (28), accused of raping his neighbour (65), allegedly died by suicide at a village in Tripura’s West District, police said on Friday.

The rape-survivor’s son-in-law had lodged a complaint at Lefunga police station on July 22. The deceased, the father of a two-month-old baby, was absconding since July 22 until the police found him dead near his house on Thursday.

According to the complainant, the accused had raped her neighbour late at night on July 21.

“The rape-accused was absconding since the incident. We discovered his body on Thursday. His post-mortem examination is done. The rape-survivor is undergoing treatment at a hospital, but her condition is critical,” said Kirtijoy Reang, officer-in-charge, Lefunga Police Station.

The deceased had allegedly raped a minor in the village three-four years ago, though no case was lodged against him at that time.

Two separate incidents of gang-rape were also recorded in the state’s Khowai district.

In one incident, two persons were held on the charge of gang-rape of a housewife.

In the second incident, a minor was gang-raped allegedly by five persons.

No arrest has been made in this case so far, the police said.

top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In