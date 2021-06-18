Tripura extends Covid curfew in 12 civic bodies till June 25

Tripura has extended Covid curfew in 12 civic bodies, including Agartala municipal corporation, till June 25. The positivity rate, the percentage of people who test positive out of all those tested, in these civic bodies has ranged between 3.72% and 5% or above percent in the past nine days.

Curfew was first imposed in all these urban bodies on May 16 and has been extended in phases since.

Also Read | Covid protocol breach will only hasten 3rd wave: Delhi HC on violation of norms

The other civic bodies where curfew has been extended include Kumarghat and Kailasahar municipal council in Unakoti district; Khowai; Belonia and Santirbazar in South district; Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district; Udaipur in Gomati district; Mohanpur and Ranirbazar in West district; and Panisagar in North district.

As per the government notification, day curfew in other areas will be restricted to only busy areas on concerned district magistrates’ discretion, from 2pm to 6pm, and the night curfew will be from 6pm to 5am.

Shops and markets would be allowed to open from 6am to 2pm in the curfew areas . All offices will function till 4pm with 50% of workforce. All shopping malls, swimming pools, cinema halls and parks will continue to remain close.