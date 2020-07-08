Tripura govt to bring all incoming passengers under Covid-19 tests soon

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 04:01 IST

The Tripura government has decided to test everyone entering the state for Covid-19 using Rapid Antigen Tests from July 13, a state minister said on Tuesday.

The state was earlier conducting Covid-19 tests on one in every five incoming passengers.

As against the requirement of 40,000 Rapid Antigen Detection kits, the state has received 15,000 such kits so far, the minister said.

“We have decided in our cabinet meeting today ( Tuesday) that we will conduct Covid-19 tests with a new kit Antigen Detection Kit. We have plans to conduct the tests on all the incoming passengers on the spot and within one or two hours, their reports will be announced. If anyone is found positive, he or she will be taken to the hospital and if negative, will be sent to home quarantine,” law minister Ratan Lal Nath said at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday evening.

“The testing process with this new kit will start lately by Monday as we will provide training to people to conduct the tests. We don’t have any crisis of kits. After that, we will start collecting samples from the families living in the containment zones from next week, “ the minister said. He added that the government is trying the state to remain limited within Stage I and Stage II.

The state has a total 1,693 Covid-19 cases out of which 430 are active cases. A total of 1,248 patients have recovered and 74, 207 samples have been tested, according to the health department’s latest record.

The state has 28 containment zones including 13 in Gomati District, seven in Sepahijala District, four in South District and two each in Dhalai and West district each. A total of 1548 families are staying in these containment zones.