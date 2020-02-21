Tripura man held for rape-murder of daughter’s 6-yr-old friend

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 16:50 IST

A 30-year-old man in Tripura’s Gomati district has been arrested in a case of rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Kachakla Tripura, was to be produced in court later in the day.

The dead girl and the daughter of the accused were friends.

Police said that the girl went to play with Kachakla’s daughter at his house in Gorakhappa’s Baishnabpara on February 19 afternoon but did not return to her house after that. Her body was found from a jungle about 500 m from her home the next day.

Deep strangulation marks were found on the girl’s throat and there were injury marks on her private parts as well, police said.

The minor’s father lodged a complaint against the accused at Shilacherri Police Station after which he was booked under Section 363, 376(a), 376(ab), 302,201 of IPC and 6 of POCSO Act.

“We arrested him on Thursday evening based on eyewitnesses and circumstantial evidences. He will be produced before court today ( Friday),” said Karbook sub divisional police officer Raju Reang.