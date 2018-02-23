Tripura polls: Election Commission orders re-poll in six booths on Feb 26

The Election Commission (EC) said on Friday that re-polling will be held in six polling booths across six assembly constituencies on February 26. Fresh voting will be held in Sonamura, Teliamura, Ampinagar and Kadamtala-Kurti, Ampinagar and Sabroom constituencies.

Declaring elections held in these polling stations as ‘void’, the poll panel said, it noticed that the number of electorates didn’t tally with the number of votes polled in four polling stations.

In another case, the EC claimed that presiding officers ‘unintentionally’ didn’t clear votes of another seven polling stations where votes were cast during mock-poll from the Control Unit.

On Tuesday, CPI(M) leader Nilotpal Basu had met Chief Election commission demanding a ‘probe’ into alleged violations during the polls and demanded counting of VVPAT slips in 13 constituencies including Dhanpur from where chief minister Manik Sarkar contested.