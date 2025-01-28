Menu Explore
Tripura: Strict BSF vigil along border with Bangladesh after scuffle on Sunday

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jan 28, 2025 08:51 PM IST

Sunday’s incident in Tripura’s Unakoti district took place when two farmers, and some other villagers, went to their field beyond the barbed wire fence

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) has increased vigil along the border with Bangladesh after some Indian villagers were injured in an attack by some Bangladeshi nationals in Unakoti district’s Kailasahar area on Sunday.

The barbed wire fencing in Tripura (Representative image) (X/@BSF_Tripura)
The barbed wire fencing in Tripura (Representative image) (X/@BSF_Tripura)

A BSF official in Tripura said that Karim Ali (28) and Jamir Ali (34), had gone to their field on the other side of the barbed wire fence along with some other villagers on Sunday. Some Bangladeshi nationals came to their fields and claimed that the land belonged to them, triggering a sharp argument.

“It started with an exchange of words and soon turned into a scuffle. Two Indians sustained injuries in the attack before BSF personnel could intervene,” the official said, adding that one Bangladeshi national was also learnt to have been injured in the scuffle.

BSF personnel rescued the Indian nationals and took them to a local hospital for treatment. They were later discharged.

The official said that the situation is under control and they have raised objections about the issue during a flag meeting with the Border Guard Bangladesh officials.

A case has been registered by the Irani police station over the incident.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
