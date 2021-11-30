Tripura violence: SC notice to Centre, state on plea for independent probe

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, Tripura government and head of Tripura Police on a plea seeking an independent probe into the violence that took place in the northeastern state in October.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and AS Bopanna sought the response of the concerned parties within two weeks after the petitioner, a Delhi-based lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi, alleged police inaction and complicity in failing to prevent the violence.

In his plea, Hasmi referred to the findings by a four-member fact-finding team that visited Tripura, following allegations of attacks against people belonging to the Muslim community.

“There are several cases related to Tripura before the court. Few lawyers, who went on fact finding missions, were served with notices. Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act charges were slapped on journalists. Police did not register a single FIR in the cases of violence. We want all this to be investigated by an independent panel monitored by the court,” Hashmi’s counsel and advocate Prashant Bhushan said.

Bhushan also demanded the constitution of a special investigation team to probe the violence.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on December 13.

On November 11, the top court had heard a plea of two advocates and a journalist -- who were part of the fact-finding team -- seeking quashing of a criminal case lodged under the harsh UAPA provisions against them for allegedly bringing facts through social media posts about the “targeted violence” against the minority community in the northeastern state.