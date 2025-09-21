Agartala: Four people were arrested on Saturday after the burnt body of a homemaker in her mid-30s was recovered on Friday from Mirza in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said. Tripura: Woman’s burnt body recovered, four arrested; ASI suspended for negligence

The deceased, Anjali Sarkar, and her husband Pankaj had approached a local police station on Friday to lodge a complaint against three people who had allegedly threatened and assaulted them while they were working at their shop in the Mirza market on Thursday night, over a previous enmity, according to police officers.

The Gomati district superintendent of police suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was on duty, for negligence.

“Some persons assaulted the deceased homemaker, Anjali Sarkar, and her husband Pankaj Sarkar at Mirza market over previous enmity, and the next day Anjali’s burnt body was recovered from Mirza motor stand by locals. ASI Sanjoy Sarkar failed to verify the matter properly as asked by the officer-in-charge of the concerned police station and also had not taken any action against the accused, hence suspended,” a police officer from Udaipur sub-division said, requesting anonymity.

A notice signed by Gomati Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar said, “......a departmental proceeding is under contemplation against I/C ASI Sanjoy Sarkar of Kakraban PS, Gomati District for his wilful negligence in govt. duty, which is unbecoming on the part of a member of discipline Police force...............Now, therefore, the said I/C ASI Sanjoy Sarkar of Kakraban PS, Gomati District is placed under suspension with effect from 20.09.2025 afternoon.”

“Sanjoy, during his suspension, would abide by the rules and discipline of police and he could draw subsistence allowances at an amount equal to leave salary which he would have drawn under existing leave rules, if he would have been on leave on half average pay for the first three months of his suspension,” the notice added.

“Such incident cannot be supported. Whoever is involved in this incident will face action as per law. Whatever is required to be done as per law, will be done,” finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy said after visiting the deceased’s house on Sunday.

Congress legislators Sudip Roy Barman and Birajit Sinha, along with other party workers, also visited her home and later went to the Gomati district police headquarters, seeking the arrest of the accused persons before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripurasundari temple at Udaipur in Gomati district on September 22. “We met DIG and SP and demanded to arrest the accused persons before arrival of PM. We were assured that action will be taken against those who were involved in the incident and they will be arrested. Otherwise, we shall seek justice for her before PM on his way to the temple,” Roy Barman added.

A delegation of four Left Front MLAs met the family members too. “We four MLAs came here today and we assured that we shall raise the matter in the Assembly session and seek justice,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Shyamal Chakraborty said.