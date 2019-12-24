Troop deployment eased in Kashmir

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:52 IST

New Delhi: More than four months after the nullification of Article 370 in Kashmir, the government has started easing out the deployment of troops in the valley.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday ordered withdrawal of 72 companies (around 7,000 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) with “immediate effect” and deploy them to their respective posts.

Earlier around 20 companies were withdrawn from Kashmir and deployed in Assam in the second week of December.

Apart from the regular 61 battalions (around 62,000 personnel) of the CRPF, the Centre had rushed 70 more battalions (around 75,000 personnel) to J&K in August and September for the law and order duties and counter insurgency operations.

A MHA official said, “The situation is very much under control in J&K and things are back to normal. The operations against terror groups will continue and law and order situation will be monitored on a regular basis.”

According to the government, not even a single death happened due to police firing in law and order related incidents in J&K during this period.

“During this period, 197 persons have been injured in law and order related incidents. During the same period, three security force personnel and 17 civilians have been killed in terror-related incidents while 129 persons got injured,” the MHA said in Parliament.

The state was put under a security and communication lockdown on August 5 after Constitutional provisions that gave the state special status and its permanent residents special privileges were removed and it was divided into two union territories.