 Trouble for JD(U) MP as case filed over ‘won’t work for Yadavs and Muslims' remark | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trouble for JD(U) MP as case filed over ‘won’t work for Yadavs and Muslims' remark

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 20, 2024 04:39 PM IST

The case against Devesh Chandra Thakur has been lodged by a social worker based in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

He may have ‘retracted’ his statement on the Yadav and Muslim communities of Bihar, yet Janata Dal (United)'s Lok Sabha member Devesh Chandra Thakur now faces a court case for ‘hurting sentiments of Kushwahas, Yadavs, and Muslims.’

Devesh Chandra Thakur Thakur won the Sitamarhi seat with a 51,000 margin over the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Arjun Rai (X/deveshMLCbihar)
Devesh Chandra Thakur Thakur won the Sitamarhi seat with a 51,000 margin over the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Arjun Rai (X/deveshMLCbihar)

Also Read | Muslims, Yadavs didn’t vote for me, won’t help them: JD-U’s Sitamarhi MP Devesh Chandra Thakur

The case was lodged by Dilip Kumar Kushwaha, a social worker, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in Muzaffarpur on Thursday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The court has fixed July 2 as the date of hearing on our case. We have prayed that the accused MP be booked under IPC sections 501 and 505,” Hari Om Kumar, the counsel for Dilip Kushwaha, the complainant, told PTI.

The sections 501 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code deal with the offences of defamation and creating enmity between communities, respectively.

What's the controversy?

Thakur, a close aide of Bihar chief minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar, was elected Member of Parliament from Sitamarhi in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls, defeating RJD's Arjun Rai by over 51,000 votes. Days after the result, the senior politician, 70, targeted Muslims and Yadavs. He accused them of not voting for him and declared that as a result, he, too would not work for them.

Days later, he directed his anger towards the Kushwaha community, and said that they voted for the Rashtriya Janata Dal as it gave ticket to seven candidates from their community.

The reactions

While RJD's Misa Bharti sought to know what ‘message’ Thakur was trying to send with such a statement, Union minister Giriraj Singh, a leader of JD(U) ally BJP, backed the Sitamarhi MP-elect. Singh remarked that he could ‘empathise’ with Thakur as ‘Muslims have never voted for me since I first became an MP in 2014.’

Also Read | Misa Bharti criticises JDU MP for remark on Yadavs and Muslims, asks what ‘message’ he is trying to send

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar asserted that the senior party member was ‘well within his right’ to voice 'anguish' over the poll outcome in a constituency he had ‘nurtured for long.’

(With PTI inputs)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Trouble for JD(U) MP as case filed over ‘won’t work for Yadavs and Muslims' remark
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On