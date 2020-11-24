e-paper
Home / India News / TRP fraud case: Mumbai police file charge sheet

TRP fraud case: Mumbai police file charge sheet

Mumbai police began the probe after ratings agency BARC filed a complaint through Hansa, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:09 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday submitted a charge sheet in connection with TRP fraud case before a magistrate court. An FIR was registered with Kandivali police on October 6 with the arrest of Vishal Bhandari, former employee of Hansa Research Private Limited (Hansa).

Mumbai police began the probe after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers. Hansa is one of BARC’s vendors on engagement with panel homes or people’s meters. BARC had alleged that some channels were paying bribes to boost TRP fraudulently so as to increase advertising revenue.

Also read | The purpose of TV media measurement

Bhandari, a former employee of Hansa, reportedly admitted before the police that it was an old modus operandi to pay the households with barometers for recording TRP to stay tuned to certain channels. This helped in fraudulently enhancing rating of some channels.

Mumbai police have so far arrested 12 accused and have questioned several others, including senior officials of Republic news channel.

The latest arrest in the case was the Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Dilipkumar Singh. He was arrested on November 10 from his residence at Thane.

