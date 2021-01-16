TRP scam: former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta shifted to JJ Hospital

Former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) chief executive officer Partho Dasgupta was hospitalised as his blood sugar levels shot up on Friday morning days after he was arrested in connection with television rating points (TRP) manipulation case on December 24 and lodged in Mumbai’s Taloja jail.

Kaushtubh Kurlekar, the jail superintendent, confirmed Dasgupta's hospitalisation.

Another jail official, who did not want to be named, said, “Partho Dasgupta’s blood sugar level suddenly went high on Friday morning and as his condition worsened, he was immediately shifted to JJ Hospital for treatment. He has been kept in the intensive care unit at the hospital and was reported to be stable.”