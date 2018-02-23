Trudeau trips again on India visit to Army defends General Rawat: Top stories of the day

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office scrambled to contain damage after it emerged that a convicted Khalistani terrorist had been invited to an official dinner reception in New Delhi. The Army defended chief General Bipin Rawat’s comments about the rise of a political party in the Northeast on the back of Muslim support. These stories made news on Thursday. Here is more about them.

Convicted Khalistani terrorist on Justin Trudeau’s dinner guest list

A fresh controversy hit Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to India after it emerged that a convicted Khalistani terrorist had been invited to an official dinner reception in New Delhi and photographed with the leader’s wife. Canadian authorities said the invitation extended to Indo-Canadian businessman Jaspal Atwal had been “rescinded”. Trudeau’s visit has been met with media reports that Indian political leaders gave him the cold shoulder because of his administration’s perceived closeness to Sikh separatist groups in Canada.

Nirav Modi’s luxury cars seized in PNB fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has seizeda Rolls Royce Ghost, a Porsche Panamera and some half a dozen more luxury vehicles belonging to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his firms, in a probe into an alleged Rs 11,400 crore fraud against state-run Punjab National Bank. An ED official said the agency has frozen mutual funds and shares worth Rs 7.80 crore of Nirav Modi and Rs 86.72 crore belonging to his uncle Mehul Chokshi of the Gitanjali Group.

PNB responds to Nirav Modi’s letter, says followed lawful avenues to recover dues

The Punjab National Bank asked billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi to come up with a concrete plan to return the Rs 11,400 crore his companies allegedly fraudently. Responding to Modi’s claims about the bank closing all recovery options, PNB said it followed lawful avenues to recover its dues. In a regulatory filing, it also said it has enough assets and capital to meet any liabilities arising from the fraud.

‘Nothing political’, says Army after General Rawat’s comments on Assam party

The Army defendedchief General Bipin Rawat’s comments about the rise of a political party in the Northeast on the back of Muslim support, saying there was “nothing political or religious in the talk”. The response comes after Badruddin Ajmal, president of the All India United Democratic Front questioned if Rawat was “indulging in politics”.

Child porn ring busted; operated through WhatsApp: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has busted a child porn racketin which pornographic videos and pictures were being circulated through a WhatsApp group. Nikhil Verma, one of the five alleged administrators of the group, has been has been arrested. Verma, 20, is an unemployed commerce graduate from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, said a CBI spokesperson.

India ranks 81st in global corruption perception index

India was ranked 81stamong 180 countries ranked on perception of corruption in public sector. Berlin-based Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2017 also singled out India as one of the “worst offenders” in the Asia-Pacific region for corruption and press freedom. New Zealand and Singapore scored the highest scores with 89 and 84 out of 100, respectively. Somalia was found to be the most corrupt country in the world.

Frail-looking Parrikar presents Goa budget after hospital treatment

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar presented the state’s budget in the legislative assembly hours after he was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital. Parrikar spoke only for five minutes while presenting the budget at around 3 pm, and left the House after it was adjourned sine die. In his address, he told the House that due to his ill- health, he would not be able to present the entire budget on the floor.

Donald Trump suggests arming teachers as he meets Florida survivors

US President Donald Trump suggestedarming teachers to deter future mass shootings as he held an emotional meeting Wednesday at the White House with survivors of the gun rampage that left 17 people dead at a Florida high school. Trump also promised “very strong” background checks on gun owners during the poignant “listening session,” in which he heard first-hand accounts from bereaved parents and friends, and schoolchildren who narrowly escaped with their own lives.

HC dismisses plea to prosecute Adityanath in 2007 Gorakhpur riot case

The Allahabad high court dismissed a petition challenging an order that refused sanction to prosecute chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a case related to the 2007 Gorakhpur riots. Adityanath, who was the parliamentarian for Gorakhpur then, was one of the accused in the case.

CBI arrests Rotomac promoter Vikram Kothari, his son

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Rotomac promoter Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul Kothari on charges of cheating a consortium of seven banks by siphoning off bank loans to the tune Rs 2,919 crore. The arrests came after the Kotharis were questioned for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday following searches at their residences and office premises in Kanpur.