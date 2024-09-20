‘True mainstreaming of democracy’: Union minister on PM Modi's J&K visit

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to assembly election-bound Jammu and Kashmir, saying that “fear has been replaced by hope."



“It is heartening to see the transformation in the region, where fear has been replaced by hope. The people are embracing democracy with open arms," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement on PM Modi's website.



According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an overall turnout of 61.38 per cent in the first phase of assembly elections, held after a decade. Kishtwar reported a turnout of 78.24 per cent, Doda and Doda West reported 72.49 per cent and 75.98 per cent respectively, Ramban reported 69.67 per cent and Kulgam had a voter turnout of 63.44 per cent.



ALSO READ: Narendra Modi attacks '3 families' in Srinagar: 'They put stones in hands of youths'



During his election rally in Katra, Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday,"This is a place that has links to our faith and identity, so you should vote for a government that honours and takes forward our faith and culture."



ALSO READ: PM Modi says high turnout in J&K assembly polls reflects a Naya Kashmir



Union minister Singh said,"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired resurgence of democratic aspiration which had gone dormant. What we witness today is the true mainstreaming of democracy in Jammu & Kashmir,” added Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd during an assembly election rally at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar,on Thursday.( Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

PM Modi presented with traditional feran

During his J&K visit, the prime minister was presented with a traditional ‘pheran’ by an Anantnag-based farmer Irshad Hussain Naikoo. Since he was unable to take PM Modi's measurements directly, Naikoo used his own father's measurements to ensure the pheran fit perfectly.



ALSO READ: J&K assembly polls: 'Peaceful' phase 1 voting draws historic voter turnout | See pics

“These gestures only illustrate the deep bond and respect the people of Jammu and Kashmir have for Modi ji, who they regard as a father figure. Today, there is a renewed spirit of optimism, and the narrative in Jammu and Kashmir is changing,” BJP's national media chief Anil Baluni said.



“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are reclaiming their space, and we are witnessing the emergence of a Naya Kashmir,” the BJP leader added.



A Srinagar resident Ghulam Rasool Gooru told The New Indian website,"The events of the past 35 years in Jammu and Kashmir were unfortunate, but the transformation that has taken place over the last 10 years is beyond what anyone could have ever imagined."