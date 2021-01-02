e-paper
Home / India News / 'True public servant, loyal leader': Rahul Gandhi condoles Buta Singh's death

‘True public servant, loyal leader’: Rahul Gandhi condoles Buta Singh’s death

Singh contested his first elections as the member of the Shiromani Akali Dal and joined the Indian National Congress in the 1960s.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 11:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Singh was also the author of a collection of articles in Punjabi literature and history and wrote a book called Punjabi Speaking State: A Critical Analysis.(PTI)
         

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi extended his condolences after the passing of Buta Singh on Saturday and said the former Union minister and senior party leader was a true public servant to the country. Buta Singh was 86.

“The country has lost a true public servant and a loyal leader with the death of Sardar Buta Singh Ji. He devoted his entire life for the service of the country and the well being of the people, for which he will always be remembered. My condolences to his family members during this difficult time,” Gandhi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on Twitter after Singh’s death. “Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters,” PM Modi tweeted.

Singh contested his first elections as the member of the Shiromani Akali Dal and joined the Indian National Congress in the 1960s. He was first elected to the third Lok Sabha in 1962 from the Sadhna constituency. He was the Union home minister and Union agriculture minister. He was also the chairperson of the National Commission For Scheduled Caste from 2007 to 2010. Singh was also the author of a collection of articles in Punjabi literature and history and wrote a book called Punjabi Speaking State: A Critical Analysis.

