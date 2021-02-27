'True religion never divides': Priyanka Gandhi at Varanasi's Ravidas temple
Sant Ravidas taught people a true religion which is easy and has no politics or discrimination, said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday after offering prayers at a temple dedicated to the seer in Varanasi.
The Congress leader arrived at the Varanasi airport in the morning and was extended a warm welcome by party workers before she went to Seer Govardhan, the birth place of the seer, to offer prayers on his birth anniversary. She also took part in a "satsang".
This is the second time in the past two years when the Congress leader has visited the birth place of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidasji, a Congress release issued in Lucknow said.
The Congress leader also took blessings of Sant Niranjan Das, the “mahant” of the temple.
Speaking on the occasion, the Congress leader said Ravidas taught people a true religion.
"It is an easy religion as the true religion is always easy which has no politics or discrimination. The sect or caste of a person is not seen, it is only humanity that is seen. When you imbibe such a religion, it brings compassion and truth to the heart.”
Priyanka said a true religion never divides people.
"The nature of such a religion is that it soothes the heart and brings compassion and people together as brothers and sisters," she said.
Thanking all those present on the occasion, she said they all have kept the true religion alive and there is no politics behind it.
Sant Ravidasji Maharaj has taught that all should be served, get food and lodging and you all are doing that, serving those who have nothing, Priyanka said.
Referring to the coronavirus crisis, she said it was her wish that Congress workers in the state should also serve people, especially when the lockdown started and people started moving out, walking towards their homes.
When our people started community kitchens to serve such people, your people helped and I want to thank you all for it, the Congress release quoting Priyanka said.
Priyanka said she hoped that the aspiration of Sant Ravidasji that people should be served and there should be harmony is maintained in politics.
Congress workers in large numbers, including senior state party leaders, were present on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan donates ₹1.11 lakh for Ram temple construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Mumbai's Covid-19 spike linked to Mumbai locals? Here's what BMC data reveals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central govt should cut its tax on fuel, says Tamil Nadu govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Making PM Modi's schemes flourish will be real tribute to saint Ravidas: Nadda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explosives scare near Ambani's house: Cops looking for other car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot attack Centre for 'stubborn stand' on farm laws
- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot tried to present a united face ahead of the assembly bypolls in four seats in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amarinder Singh announces ₹50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Punjab solider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rooster kills owner with cockfight blade in Telangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha modifies home isolation order, logs 86 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike: What is restricted where in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Comments against judges 'disturbing new trend': Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six states report surge in daily new Covid-19 cases: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This is what one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will cost in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay High Court refuses to hear case after lawyer removes mask in courtroom
- A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan was on February 22 hearing an appeal matter during which the appellant's advocate removed his mask in the courtroom contrary to guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox