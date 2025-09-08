Trump aide Navarro rages at X again, calls India's Russian oil purchases 'blood money'

US President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro fired another shot at Elon Musk-owned X on Monday, after it yet again showed “community notes” adding context to his claims about India's purchase of Russian oil. Peter Navarro was a key force behind the Trump tariffs, reportedly intended to isolate China, and bring a new "balance" to global commerce.(Bloomberg File Photo)

These oil purchases have been cited as a reason by the US for imposing “penal” tariffs on Indian goods and services. The total import duties now stand at a massive 50%, despite signs of a thaw between Trump and PM Narendra Modi a couple of days ago.

Navarro reacted on Monday after users in X notes shared links to articles that said India is not the only one buying Russian oil despite its war on Ukraine.

Calling it “more bullshit from X”, Navarro said, “Fact: India didn't buy Russian oil in large quantities before Russia invaded Ukraine.” He called these purchases “blood money”, repeating an assertion he's made in earlier posts and interviews.

Among the notes, Navarro appeared angry specifically over a reference from a website called ‘Mother Jones’. A highlighted line from it said “calling facts ‘foreign lies’” is misinformation that Navarro is “known for”. The Mother Jones article, however, appeared to have been removed when HT sought to check what it really said.

The notes also carried information on how users themselves contribute to generate these notes. Navarro, however, has held X owner Elon Musk, Trump's ex-friend and former top advisor, directly responsible for these notes.

This ongoing back-and-forth is part of a meta-narrative between Navarro and the X functionality over the past few days. Navarro's been making posts, to which community notes are added by X — and the circle goes on.

On Monday, notes appeared on his earlier post in which he claimed “Indian special interests trying to interfere with domestic dialogue with lies about India buying Russian oil”. He had asked: “Should X present this crap as comments from ‘diverse viewpoints’?”

The Navarro-X subplot continues even as India sticks to its sovereign decision to buy oil from Russia. Indian officials have reminded the American establishment how it encouraged India to buy Russian oil even after the Ukraine war began, since that kept prices from spiking.

The resultant impasse has not dissuaded Navarro, or even Trump, from making disparaging remarks, referencing castes, blaming PM Modi for the conflict, and accusing India of “fueling the Russian war machine”.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has, too, criticised India along these lines, saying its oil deals give Russia revenue that it uses for the war.

India has kept a “for peace, not war” stance of neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.