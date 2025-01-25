Trump immigration crackdown: Indian students quit part-time jobs in the US amid deportation worries

Indians studying in the US are reportedly quitting their part-time jobs despite the need for extra income, amid fears of deportation as newly sworn in President Donald Trump moves to crack down on illegal immigration. US President Donald Trump has issued several executive orders expediting deportation of illegal immigrants in the country.(REUTERS)

Though such jobs are essential for survival, students fear risking their studies and future, especially due to loans taken to attend college in America.

The fears have heightened after President Donald Trump took office for the second time, releasing a slew of executive orders and press statements that are aimed at tightening border security and removing illegal immigrants to the country.

International students on F-1 visas are permitted to work up to 20 hours per week on-campus, but many rely on off-campus jobs at restaurants, gas stations, and retail stores to cover living expenses.

“I used to work at a small cafe after college to cover my monthly expenses,” a Times of India report quoted a graduate student, Arjun, in Illinois as saying.

"I earned $7 per hour and worked six hours a day. It was a comfortable arrangement, but I quit last week after hearing about possible immigration enforcement on unauthorized work. I can't risk it, especially after borrowing $50,000 (about ₹42.5 lakh) to study here," the student said

Neha, another masters student in New York, echoed Arjun's sentiments and added that she was worried about random checks at her workplace.

Neha said, "my friends and I have decided to stop working for now. It’s tough, but we don’t want to risk deportation or losing our student visa status. My parents have sacrificed so much to send me here."

Students have instead become reliant on money borrowed from family. The emotional wellbeing of students may also become a problem due to the stress of the situation.

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar had announced that the country had agreed to accept undocumented Indian nationals from the US.

There is no estimate yet as to the number of individuals who may be deported and Jaishankar has stated that the Indian origin of the individuals would need to be verified.