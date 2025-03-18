Trump's ‘America First’ policy is not America alone, says Tulsi Gabbard

US President Donald Trump's policy of 'America First' should not be misunderstood as America alone, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Tuesday. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard addresses a gathering during Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India, March 18, 2025.(REUTERS)

In an address at the Raisina Dialogue, she said there is "huge opportunity" in expanding the India-US relationship, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump laid out the vision for boosting the overall bilateral ties in their meeting in Washington DC last month.

Gabbard said just like Trump's 'America First' policy, PM Modi is committed to the 'India First' approach.

It should not be misunderstood that 'America First' means America alone, she said.

"I am confident that this partnership and friendship between our two countries will continue to grow," she added.

Gabbard also described the Modi-Trump meeting in Washington DC as "reconnection of two old friends".

Delving into geopolitical turmoil, Gabbard said President Trump is committed to ensuring peace and security.

Trump is unwavering in securing peace with strength, she said.