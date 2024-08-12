Tungabhadra dam gates washed away; Karnataka, Andhra face flood risk

People living on the banks of the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been warned to be cautious due to the washing away of the19th crest gate of the 71 year old Tungabhadra dam on Sunday. The chain of a crest gate of the Tungabhadra dam broke, leading to the release of huge amount of water, causing a flood risk in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) asked people to remain vigilant after the dam gate' number 19's chain link being broken due to intense floodwaters, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read: Delhi, Gurugram flooded after another spell of rain

“Nearly 35,000 cusecs of floodwaters flowed and a total of 48,000 cusecs will be discharged downstream. People in Kurnool district's Kosiri, Mantralayam, Nandavaram and Kouthalam should exercise caution,” APSDMA's managing director stated in a press release. A recent update states that 89,000 cusecs of water is now being released from the dam.

Further, the managing director has advised inhabitants of the Krishna river riparian plains to avoid crossing canals and streams, due to strong currents in flood waters.

The Karnataka water resource department has opened all the crest gates barring five to take up repair work on an urgent basis. Koppal district in charge, minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who visited the dam, said, "We may have to release at least 60 to 65 TMC water from the dam. The problem can be resolved only after 20 feet of water is released. Hence, there is an urgency to empty the dam."

Also Read: 8 of Una family, driver killed as SUV swept away in swollen rivulet

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the water resource portfolio, has rushed to Koppal to take stock of the situation. The process of repairing the dam could take 4 days, sources told Times of India.

On Saturday, 1 lakh cusecs of water were released into the river from 22 crest gates, when intense flood waters broke the chain link on the 19th gate.

The Tungabhadtra board secretary ORK Reddy reassured people that there was no immediate cause of concern and that the dam was equipped to handle the release of upto 6.5 lakh cusecs of water.

With inputs from PTI