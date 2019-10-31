TV series on DMK patriarch Karunanidhi’s life from Nov 2

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:34 IST

A television series on the life of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi will be telecast from Saturday on ‘Kalaignar Seithigal TV’ channel, the party’s president MK Stalin announced on Thursday.

“The serial will be based on ‘Nenjukku Neethi’ (Justice to Heart) the six-volume autobiography of Kalaignar,” Stalin said in a statement released to the media.

Kalaignar, which means artist in Tamil, is an honorific used for Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister, Karunanidhi.

Stalin said there are many biographies of Karunanidhi, but Nenjukku Neethi was written by Karunanidhi is also a work on the historical journey of the Dravidian movement. Hence, it is being brought out as a TV series ‘Nenjukku Neethi’, the DMK chief said.

Those engaged in the production of the series at Kalaignar TV, which is owned by the party’s first family, said that it is an in-house production.

Each episode will last an hour and will be telecast on Saturdays and Sundays, an official at the channel said.

“It is an in-house production. We are not going for shoots but will have portraits and film clips and photographs with a narrative from the autobiography. It is intended to present Kalaignar to the present generation,” the official said.

A five-time chief minister of the state, Karunanidhi was a multifaceted personality. He was a politician and an administrator, successful film scriptwriter and author known for his phenomenal memory. He died in August last year following a prolonged illness.

It was to his credit that he had kept the DMK as a fighting force, despite being in the opposition for 13-long years when his friend-turned rival MG Ramachandran was the chief minister. In 1975, his government was dismissed during Emergency.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 19:28 IST