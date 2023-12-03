close_game
close_game
News / India News / Twist in Telangana election results, BJP's Reddy, not Congress's Revanth Reddy set to upset CM KCR

Twist in Telangana election results, BJP's Reddy, not Congress's Revanth Reddy set to upset CM KCR

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 05:17 PM IST

The Kamareddy assembly constituency in Telangana is witnessing a triangle battle among KCR, K Venkata Ramana Reddy and Revanth Reddy.

In a new twist to the Telangana assembly election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Venkata Ramana Reddy went past state Congress chief Revanth Reddy and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to lead the race from the Kamareddy Assembly Constituency on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Venkata Ramana Reddy
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Venkata Ramana Reddy

As per the Election Commission of India data, Venkata Ramana Reddy was leading by 3,514 votes against his closest rival KCR (46,780 votes). Revanth Reddy, who was leading the race after initial rounds of vote counting, is now trailing at third with 45,419 votes.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Kamareddy assembly constituency, located around 120 km away from Hyderabad, has become the hotspot of this election in Telangana, as it is witnessing a triangle battle among BRS supremo and chief minister KCR, his challenger Congress state unit chief, and the K Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Meanwhile, thanking senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Revanth Reddy on Sunday said it is the party's responsibility to fulfil Telangana people’s aspirations after forming the government in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the Congress’s victory is dedicated to Telangana martyrs. He welcomed the BRS Working president’s wishes to the Congress party on its victory, and said he expects the BRS's cooperation in giving good governance to the people.

Get Election Results 2023 Live Updates and Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Updates,MP Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates and Telangana Election Results Liveat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out