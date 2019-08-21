e-paper
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019

Twitter service faces outage in India

Several Twitter users complained about the platform not working at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday faced outage in India for about an hour.
Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday faced outage in India for about an hour.(Reuters Photo)
         

Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday faced outage in India for about an hour.

Several Twitter users complained about the platform not working at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Website Down Detector, which monitors service outage of various platform, recorded 2,764 complaint about the platform outage in India.

Responding to an e-mail query, a Twitter spokesperson said, “Some people in India briefly experienced issues accessing Twitter due to a network issue impacting Android. We have resolved the problem and the service is running again.”Twitter is estimated to have around 3.4 crore users in the country.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 22:40 IST

