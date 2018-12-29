Two BJP MPs ask government about steps taken to tackle selfie obsession

Two BJP lawmakers on Friday sought to know from the government about steps it propose to take to treat people suffering from the disorder of selfitis — a reference to the growing habit of people taking selfies and posting on social media sites.

Om Prakash Yadav (Siwan) and Harish Dwivedi (Basti) also asked the government about the number of people found affected with this problem in Bihar.

In a written question to the ministry of health and family welfare, the two lawmakers sought details about number of people who have approached therapists to seek help for their selfitis disorder.

“As per the International Classification of Diseases of World Organization, Selfitis has not been recognized as a disorder,” junior health minister Anupriya Patel said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

She informed the lower House of Parliament that the number of people reporting excessive cases of clicking selfies and those who have approached therapists to seek help for the same in the country is not maintained centrally.

A report in The Washington Post in October this year quoted a reports from researchers from the AIIMS to claim that more than 250 people were victim of selfie deaths worldwide, with India contributing the most .

Selfie, or a self portrait typically taken with a smartphone became popular in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking them with other global leaders and sharing them on social media platform.

Prime Minister Modi, who is one of the most followed politicians in social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook, is credited with introducing social media tools as an effective medium for political campaigning in the 2014 elections.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 08:40 IST