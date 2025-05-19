Two booked in UP for raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan in Agra ‘Tiranga’ rally

The Agra police have booked two individuals along with other unidentified people after a video of them raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans at a gathering in the city's Shahganj area went viral, reported PTI. Two booked in UP for raising Pakistan Zindabad slogan in Agra's Tiranga rally(HT photo)

According to police, local Congress leader Apoorv Sharma filed a complaint stating that the act “endangers the integrity and unity of India" and has hurt “sentiments of all patriots.”

“A tiranga yatra was taken out in the Shahganj area recently. In the video of the yatra that went viral on social media platforms, Pakistan Zindabad slogans could be heard," the news agency quoted Sharma as saying.

Based on the video, the police have identified two individuals as Gopal Chahar and Arjun Girj.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayank Tiwari said, “On Sunday night, a case was registered in Shahganj police station against two named persons and some unknown people under Section 152 (act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

Tiwari said that the viral video will be sent to the forensic lab and future course of action will be decided after that.

Crackdown in Assam against ‘anti-India’ activities

The police in Assam are maintaining a closer watch on the social media landscape in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Last week, two people were arrested in the state for “anti-India” activities on social media, taking the total number of arrests to 60, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Crackdown on anti-nationals continues. Based on their anti-India activities on social media, @assampolice has picked up two people," Sarma posted.

"58 Pak sympathisers are behind bars. They will also receive special care for their anti-national activities," he added.