Two BSF jawans injured in Pak firing on border post in J&K's Arnia sector
Oct 17, 2023 10:25 PM IST
Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were reportedly injured on Tuesday after Pakistan Rangers resorted to firing at an Indian border post in Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
