e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two die as heavy rainfall damages railway over-bridge in north Bengal, triggers landslides

Two die as heavy rainfall damages railway over-bridge in north Bengal, triggers landslides

The bridge is located on NH-31 C. The truck was carrying banana from Assam. The deceased were residents of Goalpara, Assam.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:55 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts are receiving heavy rainfall since Monday. Landslides have been reported at several places.
Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts are receiving heavy rainfall since Monday. Landslides have been reported at several places. (ANI (Representative Image))
         

The driver of a truck and his assistant died at Jalpaiguri district in north Bengal on Tuesday morning when the vehicle fell through a railway over-bridge a portion of which caved in after being damaged by incessant rain.

The bridge is located on NH-31 C. The truck was carrying banana from Assam. The deceased were residents of Goalpara, Assam.

Santanu Bala, sub-divisional officer of Malbazar, said “Raju Sheikh (40) and Debraj Saha (35) died when their truck met with the accident near Odlabari.”

Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts are receiving heavy rainfall since Monday. Landslides have been reported at several places.

Roads between Siliguri and Darjeeling have suffered damage due to landslides while the NH-10, which connects Sikkim to the rest of the country, is in bad condition in Kalimpong district.

About a kilometre away from the where the truck fell through the bridge, the overflowing Leesh river has damaged another railway over-bridge, disrupting connectivity between Siliguri and the Dooars region.

“There have been landslides at Mirik, Pankhabari and other places in Darjeeling district but there is still connectivity between Siliguri and Darjeeling,” said S Poonambalam, the district magistrate. In the plains of Darjeeling district, several bridges and culverts have been damaged.

Some people were injured in Tindharia and Mirik when their houses were damaged.

“In Kalimpong district, landslides have been reported in some places such as Yolbong and Mahakal Dara. There was a big landslide at a location along NH-10 on Monday night but the route to Sikkim has been cleared,” said R Vimala, Kalimpong district magistrate.

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Rajasthan cabinet sticks to July 31 as assembly session date, reply sent to governor
Rajasthan cabinet sticks to July 31 as assembly session date, reply sent to governor
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation
Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In