Two groups clash in Maharashtra's Latur, teacher unconnected to incident beaten to death

PTI |
Apr 27, 2025 08:04 PM IST

The clash took place on Saturday afternoon in Aundha village in connection with a procession to mark the birth anniversary of Babasahb Ambedkar.

A teacher working in his field died in a clash between two groups in Nilanga tehsil in Maharashtra's Latur district in what police on Sunday said was a case of mistaken identity.

The clash took place on Saturday afternoon in Aundha village.(PTI/representative)
The clash took place on Saturday afternoon in Aundha village in connection with a procession to mark the birth anniversary of Babasahb Ambedkar, which is celebrated on April 14, the Kasar Sirsi police station official said.

"The dispute began when the procession was being taken out on Friday. On Saturday, discussions on the arguments during the previous evening led to a clash. Guruling Ashok Hasdre (38), a teacher from Badur village working in his field at the time, was attacked by one group which mistook him for a member of the rival faction," he said.

"Hasdre later died from severe injuries. We have booked 10 persons, one of whom is unidentified. Of these, four have been arrested. Further probe into the clash is underway," sub inspector Ajay Patil said.

