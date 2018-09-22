Two held for molesting 18-yr-old girl in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police have arrested two persons for allegedly molesting and manhandling an 18-year-old girl at Mohan Nagar area of Kurukshetra city.

They accused have been identified as Anurag of Railway road and Neeraj Kumar of Layalpur Basti of Kurukshetra. As per the complaint filed by the victim, the accused manhandled her on September 20, when she went to buy medicines from a chemist with her younger sister and father.

She alleged that when she objected this they misbehaved with her and her sister and also thrashed their father. On the complaint of the victim, they were booked under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 19:56 IST