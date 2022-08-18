Two held for raping minor adopted sister in Kanpur: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two brothers, aged 20 and 21, for allegedly raping their minor sister who was adopted by their parents and then abandoned at an orphanage in Kanpur years later when she spoke up about the sexual abuse, police said.

The alleged incident took place between 2017 and 2019 and the girl was abandoned in 2019.

The minor girl attempted suicide on the night of August 14 after the Yateemkhana (orphanage) she was lodged in refused to allow her biological father to meet her.

The minor, who is out of danger, initially shared her ordeal with her school teacher and principal in 2019, police said.

Police found that the two brothers made a video of the girl, now 16, to blackmail and rape her. “Both the brothers have been arrested and will be produced before the court,” ACP Nishank Sharma said. He said the girl would be produced before a child welfare committee after medical examination. “The committee will record her statement and conduct a parallel probe,” he added.

The girl was born to a couple in Bundelkhand and was given up for adoption in 2013, when she was five-years-old, to a couple based in Kanpur. The child was adopted without following the required process, the ACP said.

She told the police that her ordeal started in 2017. “In 2019, I shared the details with a teacher in school, who told the principal. The principal spoke to the couple and I was sent to this Muslim Yateemkhana,” she told police. The minor attempted suicide after her biological father showed up but was not allowed to meet her, police said. Orphanage authorities said they were seeking testimonies of at least two people who could confirm that the girl was his daughter.

JCP Anand Prakash Tiwari said the role of Colonelgunj police, particularly SHO Balram Mishra, was also being inquired as he recorded the girl’s statements on Sunday but did not inform the child welfare committee or his superiors till August 16 noon.