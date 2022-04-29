Two held for woman’s rape, murder in Guntur

Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur arrested two persons on Thursday in connection with the rape and murder of a 40-year-old woman in Duggirala block. The accused are both in their 20s.

“We have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) read with 511 (gang rape), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Duggirala police station.

The case is being investigated by Mangalagiri rural inspector of police V Bhushanam,” Guntur superintendent of police K Arif Hafeez told reporters.

According to police, the woman was staying with her two children at the village, while her husband was away on business, since December.

On Wednesday evening, one of their relatives went to her house and noticed her lying unconscious.

He called the Duggirala police and an ambulance.

“Police took her to Tenali hospital where she was declared brought dead. The doctors who examined her confirmed that she was raped and strangulated to death,” the SP said.

“Investigation revealed that the woman was having an extramarital affair. On Wednesday afternoon, (the accused) he took his friend to her... This led to a heated argument between her and the accused,” the SP said.

With the woman resisting their attempts, they strangulated her to death and took away her mobile phone in a bid to conceal evidence, before fleeing the village.

“On coming to know that police have launched a manhunt for them, the accused surrendered to Duggirala police on Thursday afternoon. After interrogation, we have taken them into custody,” Hafeez added.

State Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma spoke to the Guntur SP and inquired about the case.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh said, “Such incidents have become regular happening in the regime of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. There is no security to women in his rule.”

