Two IIMs, ISB feature among world’s top 100 business schools

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:30 IST

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has been ranked as the country’s top institute in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Full-Time MBA Rankings 2020 released on Thursday.

It has been ranked 40th while IIM Bangalore (IIMB), too, features in the top 50 institutes in the rankings at the 44th position. IIMA was ranked 48th while the IIMB 71st in the rankings last year. Among Asian institutes, IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked sixth on the list.

The Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, has also made it to the 100 top institutes and has been ranked 98th.

Only a handful of other Indian institutes feature among the top 250 institutions in the rankings. IIM Calcutta has been placed in the 101-110 bracket. Mumbai based SP Jain Institute of Management and Research has made it to the 151-200 bracket.

American institutes again dominated the rankings bagging seven out of the top 10 ranks. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has been ranked the top institute jointly with the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

The MIT Sloan School of Management and Harvard Business School are among the other five top-ranked institutes.

“Thought leadership is ingrained in MIT culture. MIT has 78 Nobel laureates, and our faculty are exploring some of today’s most relevant and engaging initiatives,” said an MIT Sloan School of Management spokesperson when asked about their performance this year.

The QS also released a ranking of some specific MBA courses. In the Masters in Management category, IIM Bangalore bagged the top spot among Indian institutions, placed on the 26th spot. In the Masters in Business Analytics, IIM Calcutta was placed 368th.

“The two-year post-graduate programme in management takes the highest spot in India and the 1-year executive post-graduate programme breaks into top 50 globally in the latest QS MBA rankings for 2020,” IIM Bangalore tweeted on Thursday after the list was released.

“Our rankings have shown considerable improvement,” said IIM Bangalore director G Raghuraman.

QS, the British company that conducted the rankings, said that featuring nearly 250 business schools, this year’s full-time MBA rankings provide a comprehensive list of the best places to study an MBA.

QS CEO Nunzio Quacquarelli said prospective students today face countless options when considering an educational degree of management. “These rankings help clarify the market in terms of identifying potential opportunities worldwide and illuminating the highest-quality options.”

Quacquarelli said their unique perspective is partly based on the collective knowledge of tens of thousands of global employers and thought leaders, who strive to select candidates from highly-respected institutions.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 00:09 IST