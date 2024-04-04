 Two Indians reported missing after Taiwan quake are safe: MEA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Two Indians reported missing after Taiwan quake are safe: MEA

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2024 08:58 PM IST

The two Indians – a man and a woman – were at Taroko Gorge, close to Hualien county, near the epicentre of the 7.4-magnitude quake that killed nine people and injured more than 1,000 on Wednesday

New Delhi: Two Indian nationals reported missing following Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in at least 25 years have been contacted by Indian authorities and are safe, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File photo)
The two Indians – a man and a woman – were at Taroko Gorge, close to Hualien county, near the epicentre of the 7.4-magnitude quake that killed nine people and injured more than 1,000 on Wednesday. A search was launched to locate them soon after the quake.

“According to our information, we were unable to contact two Indians after the earthquake, but now we have been able to contact them and they are safe,” Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

Also Read: Taiwan earthquake: 9 dead, over 1000 injured; 42 hotel workers still missing

A group of 50 workers travelling in four minibuses to a hotel in Taroko National Park, named after Taroko Gorge, had been reported missing after the quake.

Taiwan is home to several thousand Indians, including 3,000 students. There were no other reports of Indians being affected by the quake, which struck offshore on Wednesday morning and triggered massive landslides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among world leaders who expressed grief at the loss of lives and damage caused by the quake.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it,” Modi said in a post on X.

The India Taipei Association, the de facto Indian mission in Taiwan, issued an advisory that said an emergency helpline was set up to provide assistance and guidance to Indian nationals.

News / India News / Two Indians reported missing after Taiwan quake are safe: MEA
