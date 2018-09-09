Two killed, 40 injured as bus rolls down gorge in Himachal Pradesh

At least two people were killed and 40 injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge at Bharwain near the Chintpurni shrine in Amb subdivision of Una district on Sunday. The bus was on its way from Chintpurni to Hoshiarpur in Punjab .

The killed are yet to be identified, while the injured were rushed to hospitals in Chinpurni, Amb and Una.

According to information, a truck carrying pilgrims had been parked on the road as the pilgrims were eating ‘langar’ on the roadside. As the bus passed by the truck, someone opened the door of the truck and the bus had a narrow escape.

A heated argument ensued as the bus driver asked the pilgrims and the truck driver to park the vehicle on the side of the road. However, as the bus driver started and moved the bus a little, an unidentified person allegedly dragged the driver out of the bus and the driver-less bus plunged into a gorge.

The locals informed the police about the incident and launched the rescue operation. Two passengers died on the spot while others were rescued. However, the culprits fled from the scene.

Una deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, superintendent of police (SP) Diwakar Sharma and deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Amb, Manoj Jamwal rushed to the spot along with rescue teams.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, said the SP.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 19:47 IST