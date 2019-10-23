Two killed as car skids off road in Karsog

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:44 IST

Two persons were killed and one injured when a car skidded off the road in Karsog subdivision of Mandi district on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle Lal Chand was killed and a Nepali labourer Ranbeer Bahadur was crushed under the car. Nant Ram, who was in the car, was injured and was admitted to Karsog Civil Hospital.

Karsog sub-divisional magistrate Surender Thakur said the driver lost control on the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve. The car rolled several feet down before crushing the Nepali labourer who was taking rest at the side of another road below.

Police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code .

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 21:44 IST