e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Two killed as car skids off road in Karsog

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mandi
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons were killed and one injured when a car skidded off the road in Karsog subdivision of Mandi district on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle Lal Chand was killed and a Nepali labourer Ranbeer Bahadur was crushed under the car. Nant Ram, who was in the car, was injured and was admitted to Karsog Civil Hospital.

Karsog sub-divisional magistrate Surender Thakur said the driver lost control on the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve. The car rolled several feet down before crushing the Nepali labourer who was taking rest at the side of another road below.

Police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code .  

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 21:44 IST

tags
top news
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News