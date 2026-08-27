Two, including Karni Sena district vice-president, killed in clash of factions at Ujjain eatery

Two people, including a 42-year-old Karni Sena district vice-president, were killed and several others injured in a clash between two factions of the group at an eatery (dhaba) in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Two killed, several injured in violent clash between rival Karni Sena factions at a dhaba in Ujjain; police registered an FIR against five people.

Police identified the deceased as district vice-president Rahul Darbar alias Vijay Pratap and eatery owner Jitendra Pawar, 35.

What happened “The incident began as a verbal altercation between Karni Sena member Shakti Singh and Darbar over appointment to the official post. Shakti slapped Rahul during a gathering at the dhaba, prompting Rahul to retaliate. Shakti then called his friend Sonu Banjara, who arrived with more than a dozen armed men,” Chimanganj police station in-charge Vivek Kanodia said.

The attackers, wielding knives and swords, targeted Rahul and others present. Rahul, who was critically injured, was rushed to a private hospital, where he later died during treatment on Thursday morning.

Dhaba owner Jitendra Pawar, 35, a resident of Undasa, was also stabbed and his body was later found in bushes near the dhaba. Two others, including Shakti Singh and Shravan, were injured and admitted to Charak Hospital.

Police reached the scene with a force, inspected the site and recorded statements of the injured.

FIR against 5 An FIR was registered against five people, including Shakti Singh and Sonu Banjara.

Police are trying to nab the accused. A large number of Karni Sena members gathered at Charak Hospital. Police have been deployed at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Jitu Patwari said, “Law and order situation is deteriorating by the day in Ujjain. The chief minister, who is also a home minister, should take action against the officers for failing to maintain law and order.”