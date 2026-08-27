Two, including Karni Sena district vice-president, killed in clash of factions at Ujjain eatery
The incident began as a verbal altercation between a Karni Sena member and another man over appointment to the official post.
Two people, including a 42-year-old Karni Sena district vice-president, were killed and several others injured in a clash between two factions of the group at an eatery (dhaba) in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.
Police identified the deceased as district vice-president Rahul Darbar alias Vijay Pratap and eatery owner Jitendra Pawar, 35.
What happened
“The incident began as a verbal altercation between Karni Sena member Shakti Singh and Darbar over appointment to the official post. Shakti slapped Rahul during a gathering at the dhaba, prompting Rahul to retaliate. Shakti then called his friend Sonu Banjara, who arrived with more than a dozen armed men,” Chimanganj police station in-charge Vivek Kanodia said.
The attackers, wielding knives and swords, targeted Rahul and others present. Rahul, who was critically injured, was rushed to a private hospital, where he later died during treatment on Thursday morning.
Dhaba owner Jitendra Pawar, 35, a resident of Undasa, was also stabbed and his body was later found in bushes near the dhaba. Two others, including Shakti Singh and Shravan, were injured and admitted to Charak Hospital.
Police reached the scene with a force, inspected the site and recorded statements of the injured.
FIR against 5
An FIR was registered against five people, including Shakti Singh and Sonu Banjara.
Police are trying to nab the accused. A large number of Karni Sena members gathered at Charak Hospital. Police have been deployed at the hospital.
Meanwhile, Congress state president Jitu Patwari said, “Law and order situation is deteriorating by the day in Ujjain. The chief minister, who is also a home minister, should take action against the officers for failing to maintain law and order.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More