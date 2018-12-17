Two killed, heavy rainfall in Andhra as cyclone Phethai makes landfall

At least two people were killed in heavy rains and strong winds lashing coastal Andhra Pradesh as cyclone Phethai made landfall in the state’s East Godavari district on Monday.

Phethai, which had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm, made landfall near Katrenikona around 12.25 pm with a wind speed of 80 kmph, according to the Real-Time Governance Centre at the state secretariat in Vijayawada.

Normal life in the coastal East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts was affected due to heavy rains accompanied by squally winds since Sunday night. Uprooted trees and electricity poles were seen in some places, while power supply to Kakinada town and several other parts of East Godavari district was cut.

A man identified as Durga Rao (40), a resident of Christhurajanpuram in Vijayawada, died due to a landslide early on Monday, the police said. Rao, who was sleeping in his house, was hit by a boulder which broke through the rooftop. The district collector announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50000 to the victim’s family.

A woman, identified as Rellivalasala Veeramma (68) of Pallepalem, died due to squally winds in East Godavari district.

Six fishermen from Kakinada, who were caught in rough seas after venturing out on Sunday, were located after a frantic effort and are safe, East Godavari superintendent of police Vishal Gunni told Hindustan Times. They are taking shelter at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation near Bhairavavanipalem and are yet to be rescued, he added.

Ahead of the cyclone hitting the coast, the government had ordered educational institutions in the coastal districts to stay closed today as a precautionary measure. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and police were stationed in coastal areas while the navy was on standby.

The South Central Railway had cancelled over 50 trains in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Many trains from Vijayawada to various destinations in coastal Andhra were suspended as a precautionary measure. Delhi-Visakhapatnam flights were diverted as inclement weather was not conducive for landings

