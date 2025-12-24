Two killed in Assam unrest; govt suspends internet

Silchar: At least two people were killed and dozens of others, including 38 police personnel, injured as fresh violence erupted in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday amid protests against encroachment by alleged outsiders, police officers said, prompting the state government to temporarily suspended internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. Security personnel look at a damaged bike after a clash between two groups over the issue of eviction at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Tuesday. (PTI)

The body of a 25-year-old differently abled man, Suresh Dey, was recovered from a building that was set ablaze by the agitators while another local resident, identified as Chingthi Timung, was killed during the clash that erupted in Kherani area, officers said.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was closely monitoring the situation while expressing grief over the deaths in the unrest. “I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today’s unrest,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He added that additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani area on Wednesday to maintain peace. “We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The government will stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support,” the CM said.

A group of protesters had observed a hunger strike for the last two weeks, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands in the two districts.

The renewed violence came a day after a mob torched the ancestral residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang, triggering widespread unrest across Kheroni, Dongkamokam and adjoining areas. Following the arson attack, the district administration had enforced prohibitory orders and deployed additional security forces to prevent further escalation.

The fresh unrest broke out in the Kheroni area, where protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, prompting police to carry out baton charges and controlled firing to disperse the crowd. In view of the deteriorating law and order situation, the authorities suspended mobile internet services in both the two tribal-majority hill districts, which are governed by the KAAC under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Director general of police (DGP) Harmeet Singh told reporters that he had held talks with the protesters, and they promised to not indulge in any kind of violence.

“’They are, however, hurling bombs, shooting arrows and burning down shops... 38 police personnel, including IPS officers, were injured in the violence. A stone hit my shoulder, too,” Singh said, warning that the police will be forced to take stern action if the agitators take the law in their hands.

The DGP said two IPS officers, including IGP (law and order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, sustained injuries in the violence.

The DGP said he had gone alone to the protest site without any security cover and held talks with the protesters, but the situation deteriorated soon after. “While I was speaking to local reporters after the talks, some protesters torched a house. We cannot compromise on law and order,” he said, adding that discussions were ongoing at the government level to restore normalcy.

The top police officer also appealed to all sections of the society to explain to the “misguided youth” that violence cannot solve any problem, and the CM has said that he will hold discussions with them to address their grievances. Following the CM’s assurance of tripartite talks, the protesters withdrew their hunger strike.

IGP Singh, who sustained injuries during the unrest, said the administration was making efforts to stabilise the situation and urged protesters to follow legal routes. “One side has already been vacated, and the other side will also be vacated through legal procedures. Peaceful talks have been held,” Singh added.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu visited Kheroni to take stock of the ground situation and interact with local residents. Accompanied by additional chief secretary Ajay Tiwari, Pegu visited the hunger strike site at Kheroni Phelangpi and later held discussions with representatives of protesting Karbi organisations at Dongkamokam.