Two Maoists gunned down in encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat

Two alleged Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Tuesday night, police said.

The alleged Maoists were identified as Mangesh and Bande, both residents of Chhattisgarh. Each carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on their heads.

Balaghat superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari said, “Police received information regarding movement of 10-12 Maoists near village Pujari Tola village. When police team reached there, the Maoists started firing. The police team retaliated killing two Maoists.”

A self-loading rifle (SLR) and a country made pistol were recovered from them.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 12:19 IST