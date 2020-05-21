Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: Police

india

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:29 IST

Two alleged Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Thursday.

Two country-made weapons and 5 kg IED were recovered from the encounter spot, police said.

“The encounter started at around 2.30 pm between the district reserve guards (DRG) and Maoists near Neelawada, along the southern side of Indravati river, near Tumnar,” said SP Dantewada Abhishek Pallav.

After the gunfight stopped, a search operation was launched in the area following which bodies of two Maoists were recovered, he said.

The deceased were identified as Rishu Istam, Platoon- 16 deputy commander and Maata, Pidiyakot, a Janmilita commander.

Pallav said that the operation was launched based on specific inputs about presence of Mallesh (Platoon 16 commander), Rishu Istam (deputy commander of Platoon 16), Ajay and Murli along with 15 to 20 other Maoist cadres.