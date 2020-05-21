e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: Police

Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: Police

After the exchange of fire between Maoists and the security forces stopped, a search operation was launched in the area following which bodies of two Maoists were recovered, police said.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 22:29 IST
S Kareemuddin and Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
S Kareemuddin and Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bastar
The security forces had launched the operation based on specific inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, police said.
The security forces had launched the operation based on specific inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, police said. (Arabinda Mahapatra/HT File Photo )
         

Two alleged Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Thursday.

Two country-made weapons and 5 kg IED were recovered from the encounter spot, police said.

“The encounter started at around 2.30 pm between the district reserve guards (DRG) and Maoists near Neelawada, along the southern side of Indravati river, near Tumnar,” said SP Dantewada Abhishek Pallav.

After the gunfight stopped, a search operation was launched in the area following which bodies of two Maoists were recovered, he said.

The deceased were identified as Rishu Istam, Platoon- 16 deputy commander and Maata, Pidiyakot, a Janmilita commander.

Pallav said that the operation was launched based on specific inputs about presence of Mallesh (Platoon 16 commander), Rishu Istam (deputy commander of Platoon 16), Ajay and Murli along with 15 to 20 other Maoist cadres.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In